Scot Peterson defense attorneys begin presenting case as trial continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The state rested its case against former Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Resource Officer Scot Peterson on Wednesday.

The defense worked to hit key points it wants the jury to consider, that in 2018, Peterson did the best job he could with the information he had at the time.

Former Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Miller was asked by defense attorneys if reporting shots fired as soon as you hear them is what you are trained to do.

“Yes,” he said.

Jeffrey Morford, the retired MSD assistant principal, was asked if there ever was a time Peterson gave up on the process.

“No,” he said, adding a ‘yes’ answer when asked if he thought Peterson was trying.

Attorneys also pushed that Peterson did not know precisely where the shots were coming from, a view reflected in the testimony of afternoon defense witnesses.

Former MSD student Melanie Weber was asked where she thought the shots were coming from.

“I thought they were coming for the soccer field,” she said.

Miller told defense attorneys he believed the shots were coming from the football field.

Former teacher Suzanne Camel, who worked in the 700 building, said she couldn’t’ tell which building the shots were coming from because it was so loud and ‘echoey.’

“Yes, because of the buildings in the area,” she said.

The state rested its case earlier in the day. Its final witness was John Curcio, BSO’s lead detective in the shooting investigation delivered emotional testimony, speaking to the state’s position that Peterson was armed with a gun and had a duty to protect the kids in his care, and that he failed when he retreated instead of choosing to locate and confront the shooter.

“The goal is to stop the killer, slow him down, do anything and do anything so those kids can find safety,” Curcio said.