WATCH LIVE: Day 9 of trial for former Parkland school resource deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Thursday marks Day 9 in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, who is accused of taking cover as the Parkland school shooter killed six people and injured four others on the third floor of the 1200 Building.

Peterson, 60, is not charged in connection with those killed or injured on the first floor of the building as he did not reach the building until the gunman reached the third floor. No injuries or deaths occurred on the second floor.

Peterson is charged with seven counts of felony child neglect for four underage students killed and three wounded on the third floor.

Peterson arrived at the building with his gun drawn 73 seconds before Cruz reached that floor, but instead of entering, he backed away as gunfire sounded. He has said he didn’t know where the shots were coming from.

Peterson is also charged with three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence for the adults shot on the third floor, including a teacher and an adult student who died. He also faces a perjury charge for allegedly lying to investigators.

Peterson could be sentenced to nearly a century in prison if convicted on the child neglect counts and lose his $104,000 annual pension.