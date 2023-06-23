‘When’s it gonna stop?’: Miami-Dade police investigating after man fatally shot in West Perrine

Police investigated a deadly shooting early Friday morning in the West Perrine area of southwest Miami-Dade.

Police investigated a deadly shooting early Friday morning in the West Perrine area of southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the 10200 block of Southwest 175th Street just before 1 a.m. and found a man shot dead inside a home.

Family members later identified the victim as 37-year-old Terrell Rodgers, a father of two.

Rodgers’ cousin, Darrell Collins, said Thursday night began with a celebration.

“We had a birthday party for my 1-year-old godson. And after the party, about 12:30 a.m., that’s when they called me and told me he got shot -- Terrell Rodgers got shot,” Collins said.

Collins described his cousin as “kind” and “giving.”

“He don’t mess with nobody,” Collins said.

The latest incident comes three days after a triple shooting just two blocks away. It’s not clear if the two shootings are connected in any way.

“When it’s gonna stop?” Mark Hickson Harris, with the local mentorship group Circle of Brotherhood, said. “We’re tired of the killing in these communities down south. We need something different. Stop the killing of each other.”

Police said they had no information about possible suspects or motives in Friday morning’s shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.