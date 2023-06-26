FBI: 2 robbers rush ATM as vendor was servicing machine outside bank in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI is searching for two robbers who rushed an ATM as it was being serviced outside a Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery occurred around 11:25 a.m. Monday at the Chase Bank at 18255 NW 57th Avenue near Miami Gardens.

According to the FBI, two robbers saw the vendor servicing the ATM before they rushed over to the open machine and took money from it.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall declined to confirm the amount of money taken.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.