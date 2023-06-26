Man accused of breaking Miami-Dade police officer’s nose at gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he attacked a Miami-Dade police officer at a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

George Theo Knowles III, of Miami, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing on a property after a warning.

According to an arrest report, the officer responded to a RaceTrac gas station at 11201 SW 216th St. Sunday in reference to a man who was refusing to leave the business.

Police said Officer Alexander Gattorno made contact with Knowles, who was sitting on a pillar adjacent to the front entrance of the gas station’s convenience store, and ordered Knowles to remain seated as he waited for backup to arrive.

According to the report, Knowles “became increasingly agitated and stood up rapidly, at which point Officer A. Gattorno unholstered his Taser and aimed it at Mr. George Knowles.”

Police said the officer ordered Knowles to get on the ground, but he refused, sitting on the pillar even closer to the officer.

Knowles then lunged toward Gattorno with a closed fist, authorities said.

Police said the officer deployed his Taser twice, but to no effect.

As Gattorno attempted to take Knowles into custody, Knowles repeatedly punched the officer in the face and head, police said.

According to the report, both men fell to the ground and Knowles was taken into custody with the help of a second officer who arrived at the scene as backup.

Gattorno was bleeding profusely after the incident and was transported to a hospital with a broken nose and a large cut to the back of his head, which required staples, the report stated.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with me,” Knowles said after being detained, according to the report. “I split him in his s***. I hope he dies.”

According to the arrest report, Knowles had been trespassed at the gas station at least three times prior to Sunday’s incident.

The store manager told police they have had multiple customers complain about Knowles harassing them and panhandling in front of the store.

Knowles was transported to Jackson South Medical Center before being taken to jail.