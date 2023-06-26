78º

Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County cycling for a cause

Yarden Ben-David , News Producer

Weston, FLA – The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County put the pedal to the metal early Saturday morning.

With a police escort, dozens of cyclists biked 120 miles at around 25 miles per hour from Weston to Naples.

They did it to raise money for BSO skills training, crime prevention and civic education, and anti-terrorism initiatives.

The foundation also raises money for the families of fallen heroes.

Members plan events regularly to raise awareness and donations in order to make positive change in south Florida and beyond.

If you’d like to donate to the foundation or learn more about its mission, you can do so by heading to its website.

