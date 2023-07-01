Mystery in Coral Gables: Man turns up dead, floating in canal near Cocoplum

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A man turned up dead on Friday night in eastern Coral Gables. His body — which police reported was “in advanced decomposition” — was floating in a canal near Cocoplum.

Coral Gables police officers responded at about 7:40 p.m., to Ingraham Park, and turned over the investigation shortly after to The Miami-Dade Police Department, according to Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Homicide detectives deemed the case “an unclassified death investigation,” and they are waiting for the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s autopsy results, according to Rodriguez, a spokesman for MDPD.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Location