New Florida immigration law now in effect

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the strictest anti-immigration laws in the country is now in effect in Florida, and that’s Senate Bill 1718.

It invalidates out of state driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrants, requires hospitals to ask patients about immigration status, allocates more money for migrant relocations and requires businesses to use a system to verify immigration status for employees.

Some are concerned their work and healthcare could be at risk but supporters of the bill believe the state is addressing an issue the federal government has failed to address.

As the law takes effect, members of the American Business Immigration Coalition say they will file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new law.

It is expected to be filed sometime next week.

The group plans to announce a new campaign for a federal initiative that will provide work permits to undocumented workers and their families, and they also hope to promote naturalizing eligible people to increase electoral participation in the United States.

The event was scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Pullmam Miami Airport hotel.