Cooper City couple dresses up massive skeleton for holidays, including Fourth of July

COOPER CITY, Fla. – South Floridians aren’t the only ones celebrating the Fourth of July in South Florida.

A giant skeleton has become the talk of the town in Cooper City.

He’s a bone-a-fide star in the neighborhood.

Every holiday he gets dressed up, and each time it’s more humorous than the last.

“Everybody stops and takes pictures -- I mean everybody,” said neighbor Lynn McCarthy. “It makes everybody so happy to see all of the work, and this thing has more clothes than I do!”

The skeleton is hard to miss as you drive through Cooper City, near 90th Avenue and 49th Court.

“You turn around this corner, you don’t know what you’re going to find,” laughed neighbor Richard Nunez.

Freddy and Ivana Druckerman are the masterminds behind the neighborhood attraction.

“So many people are getting smiles from this, and that’s the whole reason why we’re doing it,” said Freddy Druckerman. “It’s hard to store a 12-foot skeleton. We just wanted to have fun with it.”

They bought him for Halloween last year and then decided they wanted to keep him there, and dress him up for every holiday and special occasion as a fun surprise for their neighbors.

“We had Santa skeleton, then we had Valentine’s Day skeleton, then St. Paddy’s Day skeleton,” said Freddy Druckerman.

“Easter, May 4th, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Pride,” added Ivana Druckerman.

They say the vast majority of the feedback they’ve gotten has been good, but to the few who have had a bone to pick with them, Freddy Druckerman said they just don’t let it get under their skin.

“Someone always has to have an opinion,” he said. “I try to focus on mainly the positive ones. The ones that are hating or negative? There’s nothing I can do and there’s no pleasing everyone.”

When you ask the couple for the skeleton’s name, they give a few answers: Bone-e wan Kenobi, Pancho and Skully are some.