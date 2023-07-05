Boy, 7, dies after shooting over Jet Ski argument in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Seven-year-old Yitzian Torres was with his grandfather hiding in a truck during a shooting on Tuesday in Tampa. A bullet shot his grandfather in the hand and Yitzian in the head.

Calvin Johnson, the deputy chief of the Tampa Police Department, said there was a conflict about jet ski riders near a boat ramp at Courtney Campbell Causeway.

“That confrontation led to gunfire. Senseless gunfire,” Johnson said.

Seven-year-old Yitzian Torres died after a shooting on the Fourth of July in Tampa. (Courtesy photo)

Yitzian died at St. Joseph’s Hospital. A member of his mother’s family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the unexpected cost of the boy’s funeral.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Johnson had a message for the shooter: “Turn yourself in! Your actions and your anger led to a 7-year-old just starting his life getting killed because you were angry over a Jet Ski.”

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw released a statement saying his thoughts were with Yitzian’s family.

“Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested,” Bercaw said.