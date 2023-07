FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman.

Authorities said Carolyn Edwards was last seen on the 1600 block of Northwest 7th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

She is described as a Black female approximately 5-feet tall weighing around 100 pounds.

Family members said she may be wearing jeans, a green shirt and a black hat and carrying a blue purse.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen her is urged to call their local police department.