89º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Shooting in Hollywood under investigation

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Hollywood, Broward County
Police in Hollywood investigate a shooting. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting.

It happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fillmore Street and North 26th Avenue in Hollywood.

Hollywood police confirmed that an altercation between two people led to the gunfire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police did not provide any information regarding potential suspects.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter