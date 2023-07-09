Shooting in Hollywood under investigation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting.

It happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Fillmore Street and North 26th Avenue in Hollywood.

Hollywood police confirmed that an altercation between two people led to the gunfire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police did not provide any information regarding potential suspects.