‘I don’t want no white man touching me,’ reality TV star says prior to arrest after Sunrise beat down

SUNRISE, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained bodycam footage Tuesday from the June 12 arrest of reality TV star Joseline Hernandez at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Hernandez, 36, was at the venue to watch the fight between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III, but she got into her own brawl backstage with fellow reality TV star Big Lex.

Cellphone video shows Hernandez putting Lex, 26, whose top became undone during the melee, in a headlock and beating on her before two men separate them.

“Hey man, somebody stop that s***,” a man filming yells out. “Hey, stop that girl, man. She’s killing that girl.”

Hernandez previously starred on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which also featured Lex.

According to TMZ, Hernandez didn’t stop her attack at Lex, but appeared to throw punches at random people, including at men.

At one point, an unknown woman threw a drink in Hernandez’s direction, but then got chased out of the building.

The bodycam footage shows Hernandez continuing her tirade against responding officers, telling them “I don’t want no white man touching me.”

As Hernandez appears to resist arrest, multiple officers take her to the floor and handcuff her.

“You f***** a** b****es. You gay n****s, you gay b****es,” Hernandez is heard telling the officers. “If you kill me, you’re all going to die.”

The video shows officers escorting Hernandez out of the arena, but she appears to tense up, leading them to pick her up and carry her to the parking garage.

“Tell your Black mama I said it, you b****!” Hernanez is heard shouting at a Black police officer who was among those to carry her out of the building. “How dare you! How dare you treat me like that in front of these white c******s.”

Hernandez was eventually arrested on charges of battery, trespassing and resisting an officer with violence.

According to court records from the Broward Clerk of Courts, Hernandez has agreed to enter a standard pre-trial release program.

As part of the program, she must stay in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties unless she receives permission from the court to leave the area, she is not allowed to possess any weapons and she must not have any contact with Lex.