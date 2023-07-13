88º

Miami-Dade police add e-bikes to fleet

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

DORAL, Fla. – Officials with the Miami-Dade Police Department revealed the agency’s newest fleet of bicycles Thursday.

Vera Cadillac Buick GMC donated 10 GMC Hummer EV bikes to the department.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez said the new e-bikes “give us more range, give our officers more ability to respond to calls and connect with people in a faster pace.”

“The only way we can have good commerce here is through public safety,” Ramirez said. “And to donate these bikes to our officers is really, it’s just an honor. And we’re very humbled and very thankful for that.”

A representative from the dealership said officers will be able to cover more ground on a more frequent basis with a lower cost and lower effort than a regular bike.

The bikes weigh about 100 pounds and the department plans to expand its use of e-bikes and get more of them in the future.

