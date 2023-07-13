Rick Ross reportedly under contract for $37M Miami Beach house

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – William “Rick Ross” Roberts II is under a $37 million contract to buy a 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom house at Miami Beach’s Star Island that he plans to renovate, TMZ reported on Thursday morning.

The 47-year-old hip-hop superstar who grew up in Miami Gardens is scheduled to perform on Saturday night at the neon-lit club E11EVEN in downtown Miami.

Roberts also headlines this week for sporting a $20 million Jacob & Co.’s Billionaire Timeless Treasure encrusted with 425 Asscher-cut yellow diamonds that weigh just under 217 carats.

Before a video of a failed diving attempt during a pool party went viral, he made headlines for donating $30,000 to the C.A.R.E. Clinic in Georgia’s Fayette County.

He also owns the 109-bedroom Promise Land estate in Fayette County, which he reportedly purchased for less than $6 million in 2014. Residents there have complained about his grand events and parties.