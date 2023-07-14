'Mechan H2O' gets second showing deep in the Atlantic Ocean

OFF POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 7-foot robot sculpture that stood proudly near the Pompano Beach Pier for the last year now has a new home at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Famed sculpture on Pompano Beach gets second showing deep in the Atlantic Ocean (Courtesy: City of Pompano Beach)

On Wednesday, crews loaded the ‘Mechan H2O’ onto a dive boat, headed a mile and a half offshore, and then pushed it overboard.

The steel sculpture now stands on the famed Lady Luck artificial reef 100 feet below the surface.

The Lady Luck, which is a 324-foot tanker, was sunk in 2016.

Jimmy Gadomski has a deep background in shipwreck salvage and was the lead diver on the project.

Gadomski first lowered the ‘Mechan H2O’ to the ocean floor and then lifted it onto the Lady Luck where divers will be able to enjoy it for years.

“It was a challenge to get the 800-pound sculpture in place,” said Gadomski. “But we picked this spot on the Lady Luck because it is very accessible for divers.”

Gadomski is also an underwater cinematographer, and he personally documented the sinking of the sculpture.

The city touts Lady Luck as “the centerpiece of what is known as Shipwreck Park, surrounded by 16 other existing wrecks covered with marine life. Shipwreck Park is a unique underwater cultural arts park with rotating underwater art exhibits.”

To learn more about Shipwreck Park, click on this link.