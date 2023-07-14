Mother of girl fatally shot in Slingshot seeking answers, justice

Mother Brittany Bucknor speaks about the unsolved shooting death of her 19-year-old daughter Destiny.

MIAMI – A South Florida mother is hoping for answers after her daughter was shot and killed while riding in a car.

The evening of July 4th is when Brittany Bucknor got the call no mother ever wants to receive.

“Basically that my daughter got shot,” she said. “She was my only daughter and my oldest. She deserves so much better. She didn’t deserve to go out like that.”

Deputies said Bucknor’s daughter Destiny was the passenger in a convertible Polaris Slingshot.

They were driving westbound on Northwest 8th Street and as they approached the 2900 block, someone shot at them, striking Destiny.

“I don’t believe it was intended for her,” said Bucknor. “Nobody can tell me otherwise.”

Destiny was only 19 years old. She had recently graduated from Dillard High School.

Battling lupus, she wanted to be a firefighter.

“It’s a different type of pain when you lose a child,” said Bucknor. “I just that someone has the courage to speak up because at the end of the day, when all of this settles and I sit by myself, I can’t get her back.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Bucknor with expenses, and it can be found by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.