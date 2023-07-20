Shoppers describe scary moments after deadly shooting inside Florida City Walmart

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Terrified shoppers ran for cover in the moments after gunfire erupted in a Florida City Walmart on Wednesday afternoon.

Concern on faces and worry in voices was apparent as the frightened people came out of the store.

The shooting, which killed one person and injured another, happened in front of small children and seemingly without warning to some shoppers.

“Pow pow pow pow, four shots,” said witness Otoniel Piccardo. “Then we go to the back of the store.”

Shoppers desperately darted for the exit, leaving behind their carts and other items.

An eyewitness who was in the checkout line at time said there was a heated dispute between two men.

In Spanish, the woman told Local 10 News, “I only saw then fighting each other and then I heard the shots.”

A cavalry of heavily armed officers rushed in and evacuated the rest of the patrons, quickly securing the area and putting an end to a tense and dangerous afternoon at the Florida City Walmart.

“I want the citizens to know that they are safe,” said Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson. “There is no one running around shooting at people, the city is safe. Our police officers are out there working, they’re doing the best they can.”