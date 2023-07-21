Man beaten in Pompano Beach theater seat spat: ‘He just kept pounding away’

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 63-year-old man deputies said was brutally beaten in a dispute over seats at a Pompano Beach movie theater is sharing his account of what happened.

Officials said the attack happened at around 10 p.m. on July 10 at the AMC Pompano Beach 18, located at 2315 N. Federal Highway.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, fearing for his safety, spoke to Local 10 News on Friday.

“It happened so quick,” he said. “I wasn’t even expecting it.”

He said he told the suspect that he was in seats bought by him and his wife, but said he got no response, just a glare, which he described as a “look of contempt.”

He then said he told the man, who was there with a woman, “You know what, just keep the seats.” That’s when he said things escalated.

“He said ‘Go run to your wife, little boy,’” the man said. “I said ‘Excuse me? You’re the little boy, you know, for acting this way.’ And he jumped up out of his seat and said ‘You wanna fight? You wanna fight?’”

Surveillance still of a suspect in a beating at a Pompano Beach movie theater. (BSO)

The man said the suspect caused him to back up.

“I put my arm out to keep him a distance away. And then either he pushed me or I fell down the stairs and like a boxer on the ropes, he had the tactical advantage over me. I was on the stairs and he just kept pounding away at my head and I couldn’t get him off of me to do that.”

After witnesses pulled the suspect off of the victim, he left and the victim ultimately had to go to the hospital with several injuries to his face.

The victim told Local 10 News that he believes the suspect is a dangerous man and would have kept going had others not intervened.

“He has no accountability, he has no courtesy or compassion or any sense of right or wrong,” he said. “If he hasn’t already done worse to somebody else, he’s going to.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.