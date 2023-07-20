VIDEO: BSO seeks man accused of beating 63-year-old over theater seats

Broward County deputies are searching for a man they said was behind a “callous attack” at a Pompano Beach movie theater earlier this month — all because the victim asked him and a companion to switch seats.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released cellphone video of the attack and surveillance video of the suspect in hopes of identifying and arresting him.

BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro said the attack happened at around 10 p.m. on July 10 at the AMC Pompano Beach 18, located at 2315 N. Federal Highway.

Caro said the victim had purchased VIP tickets that allowed him to select seats for the film in advance for him and his wife. She said when the victim saw the suspect and a woman in their seats, he “politely” asked them to move.

Authorities said the suspect responded impolitely, becoming “hostile, standing up and aggressively getting in the victim’s face.”

Surveillance still of a suspect in a beating at a Pompano Beach movie theater. (BSO)

Caro said the suspect “got so close to the victim that it forced him to take a step back, ending up on the stairs in the aisle of the theater.”

The “heated” argument soon turned physical, deputies said. The victim lost his balance and then fell down the steps.

The suspect is “seen standing above the 63-year-old victim repeatedly punching him in the face until witnesses rushed to the victim’s aid” and pulled the suspect off, deputies said.

Video of attack:

According to BSO, the suspect and woman then left the theater and the man had to be taken to an area hospital with “several” injuries to the head and face.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-601-5905 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.