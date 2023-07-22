Colorado Rockies tag Marlins’ Braxton Garrett for all 6 runs

Miami Marlins' Braxton Garrett delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – There are going to be losing stretches throughout a 162-game schedule and Skip Schumaker’s Miami Marlins (53-46) are experiencing just that, with their latest loss being 6-1 Friday night to open a three-game weekend series at loanDepot park vs. the Colorado Rockies (38-59).

Marlins left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett was roughed up all night, coughing up two two-run home runs and a solo shot, as well. Garrett has pitched poorly in the month of July, allowing almost six runs per start.

Jean Segura was the lone Marlin to finish with a multi-hit game.

The two clubs met May 22-25 at Coors Field, with Colorado coming out on top in three of the four games.

Is it time to push the panic button?: Maybe the All-Star Break came at a terrible time for the Marlins, who have now fallen a season-high seven straight times. Once upon a time, the team was 13 games above the .500 mark.

Home run party for Rockies: The Marlins really did not have a chance Friday night, falling in a quick 2-0 hole in the top half of the first. Colorado’s lead would increase the very next inning due to another two-run homer.

On Deck: Prior to first pitch Friday, Skip Schumaker confirmed to media members that right-hander Johnny Cueto will get the nod for Miami Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cueto’s previous start came at the very beginning of the season, where the 37-year-old coughed up two home runs in an inning vs. Minnesota. The Marlins lost that contest, 11-1.