Man dies after being pulled from canal near Hard Rock Stadium

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities rushed to pull a man out of a canal in Miami Gardens on Saturday last night.

Cell phone video showed first responders in the canal near Hard Rock Stadium as they worked to get pull him out.

The victim was then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he would be pronounced dead.

Miami Gardens police said a passerby witnessed the victim jump into the canal and called police.

Authorities have not identified the victim or provided information on what led to them going into the water.

The investigation remains ongoing.

