Video shows man on personal watercraft riding up to, disturbing manatees

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Longtime boater and sea tow captain Sergio Frágüela captured some disturbing images on the water off the Peanut Island sand bar on Sunday.

The video shows what he says are boaters behaving badly, riding up to manatees and breaking the law.

“They had that mob mentality where they felt safe,” he said. “They started approaching closer, putting hands on them. Then I look over and saw the Jet Ski driving right towards the manatees.

“You see him with the phone in his hand, driving right over to take a picture. The current, and the direction the manatees were going, kinda put him right on top of them.

Frágüela says he was so disturbed by what he saw, he called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

“My recommendation is just keep your distance,” he said.

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill said the pod of manatees was likely breeding.

“You know one of the big problems is social media,” Magill said. “People want to get pics and selfies. Forget about that folks.

“He’s interrupted something that really could mean the future for these manatees. This type of behavior is just unbelievable to me.”

Magill says whatever you do, learn from these people about what not to do with manatees.

“Manatees are the state marine mammal,” he said. “They became protected because they’re dwindling in exponential ways. Do not intentionally touch any manatee. It is against the law. Just to touch with one finger is against the law. They panic, freak out. They hit their heads, not to mention the stress. People don’t realize how much mental stress affects the health of an animal. Please observe from a distance. Definitely do not get close. By doing so you’re breaking the law.”

Experts say the best way is to stay 50 feet away, regardless of whether you’re on a watercraft or not.

FWC confirmed to Local 10 News they are investigating the actions captured in Frágüela’s videos.

Manatees are protected by the Florida Marine Sanctuary Act. Violators face a possible fine of $500 and/or a stint of up to 60 days behind bars.