Miami-Dade man accused of shooting victim multiple times after trying to snatch necklace

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man was arrested Monday after being accused of shooting a victim multiple times after trying to snatch the necklace he was wearing, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the victim was standing in the front yard outside of a home along with a friend around 3 p.m., when they were in the process of constructing a utility shed at a home near the 25000 block of Southwest 144th Court, in the county’s South Miami Heights area.

Police said as the two victims were working on the shed, Michael Mason, 19, and an unknown person arrived in a white Dodge Challenger, which circled the residence multiple times before coming to an abrupt stop in front of the residence.

According to the report, Mason exited the vehicle and pointed a semi-automatic weapon, in what police described as a “small machine gun with an extended magazine,” at the victim, according to the report.

Authorities said as Mason approached the victim after getting out of his car, he and the unidentified passenger began to make demands while grabbing the victim’s gold necklace.

As Mason attempted to remove the victim’s necklace by force, the victim, in fear for his life, grabbed a hold of Mason’s firearm, and a struggle ensued, the report stated.

Police said Mason discharged the firearm multiple times, striking the victim once on his right hip and once on his right foot.

When the victim fell to the ground, police said Mason approached the victim once again and continued to forcefully attempt to remove his necklace.

After Mason was unsuccessful in removing the victim’s necklace, he then ran towards the white Dodge Challenger and then fled from the area at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Jackson South’s Ryder Trauma Center with two gunshot wounds and remains in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident occurred, MDPD released a “BOLO” (Be On The Lookout) alert with a description of the subject’s vehicle.

According to authorities, MDPD observed a white Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Southwest 137th Avenue when they initiated a traffic stop in a marked police car.

Investigators said after being located by detectives, Mason fled from the scene and a police pursuit ensued.

Authorities said after exiting his vehicle in the area of Southwest 288th Street and 134th Avenue, Mason began to run when he fell on the ground.

Police said as detectives and police officers attempted to take Mason into custody, he began resisting officers by tensing his arms and ignoring multiple commands to place his hands behind his back.

Mason was later apprehended in the area of Southwest 288th Street and 134th Avenue in Miami, about 16 minutes after the shooting was reported, according to the report.

Authorities said Mason was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time it was stopped by police.

After further investigation, police said a witness immediately identified the White Dodge Challenger as the vehicle that was used in the robbery.

After searching the Dodge Challenger, police said they observed what appeared to be a magazine with ammunition from underneath a black suitcase, which was located in the back seat of the vehicle.

Detectives said Mason’s vehicle was seized as evidence pending the execution of a search warrant.

Authorities said Mason provided a post-Miranda statement denying his involvement in the robbery, however, he admitted to something that was redacted in his arrest report.

According to jail records, Mason was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, where he is being held without bond.

He faces one count each of attempted murder with a firearm, armed robbery, reckless driving and resisting arrest without violence.