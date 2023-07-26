81º

$50,000 reward offered for information about armed robbery of USPS letter carrier

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, Crime
(United States Postal Inspection Service)

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who robbed a USPS letter carrier nearly two months ago.

The armed robbery was reported around 1 p.m. on May 22 in the 2200 block of Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Authorities identified the thieves as two Black males who reportedly fled the scene in a newer-model white Hyundai Genesis four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about either armed robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.”

The armed robbery of a postal employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

