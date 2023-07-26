Culver’s is just days away from serving up its famous ButterBurgers in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Culver’s is now just days away from bringing its frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds to a second location in Broward County.

According to a post on social media, Culver’s of Cooper City, at 3700 N University Dr., is aiming to open its doors in early August.

The other Broward location is in Margate and there are nearly 100 locations across the state of Florida.

The chain first opened in Wisconsin 40 years ago and is best known for its ButterBurger and frozen custard.

