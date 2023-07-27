Police release renderings of woman found in 3 suitcases off Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing into human remains that were discovered in three suitcases in the ocean off Delray Beach.

On Wednesday, authorities released renderings of what the victim might look like.

She is described as a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair and approximately 5-foot-4.

She was wearing a floral patterned shirt and black shorts.

Detectives also released images of the suitcases she was found inside.

The suitcases were found floating on the intracoastal waterway on Friday.

Investigators believe she was dropped into the water sometime between July 17 and July 20.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the woman in the renderings is urged to contact Delray Beach Police at 561-243-7888.