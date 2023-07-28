Miami police search for 2 young kids believed to have been taken by father

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a 3-year-old girl, Naima, and her 4-year-old brother, Siraj, and authorities say the siblings are believed to have been taken by their father.

Police identified the father as 47-year-old Iyad Awayssa.

They said he was last seen wearing black joggers with a white shirt in the Little Havana area.

Anyone with information about the trio’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Further details about the children’s disappearance were not immediately released.