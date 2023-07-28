U.S. updates travel warning for those in Haiti to leave

MIAMI, Fla. – With kidnappings and chaos on the street, the United States government is updating its travel warning to Haiti ordering non-emergency government personnel and their families out of the country.

The State Department said United States citizens not working for the government should also leave as soon as possible.

At Miami International Airport, there was one inbound flight from Port-au-Prince on Friday. One man who was waiting to pick up his family told Local 10 News he was worried about the dangers in Haiti.

Video shows families camped out at the United States Embassy.

One woman said they had been kicked out of their homes by gangs and were in even more danger

Haiti has not elected a new leader since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated two years ago.

A federal judge in Miami sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman in June to life in prison for his role in helping Colombian mercenaries get weapons to assassinate the Haitian President in 2021.

Friday’s “Do Not Travel” advisory stated:

“Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure. On July 27, 2023, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees. U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges. U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe.”

The travel advisory went on to give a country summary that included reports of widespread kidnapping and victims regularly including U.S. citizens. They say that victims’ families have been made to pay thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.