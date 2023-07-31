Family of man killed at Lauderdale Lakes club pleads for shooter’s capture

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Travis Turner was supposed to attend his sister’s graduation.

He had bought a ticket to Jamaica and bought her a dress, family members said at a news conference Monday morning.

But instead of a time for celebration, Turner’s family mourned after the 29-year-old was gunned down at a Lauderdale Lakes nightclub on the Fourth of July. It happened at around 2:20 a.m. at the VYPZ Lounge, located in a strip mall in the 4200 block of North State Road 7.

“That dress that I should’ve worn to my graduation, I wore to his funeral on Saturday,” sister Teffanie Turner said.

Family members, along with their attorney, gathered at the shopping center Monday to plead for justice in the case and asked the shooter to turn themselves in.

“I want to see you come to justice because this was unfair,” Teffanie Turner said.

Mother Lorraine Turner was among those who pleaded for the shooter to have a heart and surrender to deputies.

“I don’t know how I’m gonna live without a child like that,” she said. “Somebody just (took) him away from me like that. It is so hard. I feel like every bone in my body is broken.”

Surveillance video from the plaza showed a woman running following the shooting and then three Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles racing in.

Deputies said Turner was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The family’s lawyer said the lounge dropped the ball by failing to keep Turner safe.

“The lounge, this plaza, this parking lot, this area is prone for violence, yet the security measures they implemented were lackluster,” attorney Jeremy McLymont said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.