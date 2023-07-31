Police: Pregnant woman stabs her baby’s father in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 24-year-old pregnant woman used pills, alcohol, and punching herself for a few months before using a black folding pocket knife to stab the man she said got her pregnant on Sunday in Pembroke Pines, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The man told police officers that he was in bed when Debra Whiteman was raising the knife back up to stab him again with more force, but he was able to control her and punch her in the face with a closed fist, according to the Pembroke Pines police officers’ arrest report.

The man also told police officers that he has been in a romantic relationship with Whiteman for the last year and that they have been living together for about eight months before she stabbed him while he was asleep in his bedroom, according to police.

Fire Rescue personnel responded to the home after midnight near the corner of Northwest 88 Avenue and Eighth Street and took the stabbing victim and Whiteman to the Memorial Regional Hospital. The man survived the non-life-threatening injuries, according to police on Monday.

Whiteman, who was in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, was facing charges of premeditated attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly Weapon.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.