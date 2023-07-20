Miami-Dade mother accused of trying to hire hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old mother from Miami-Dade County was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she tried to hire a hitman for $3,000 to kill her 3-year-old son.

According to her arrest report, Jazmin Paez visited a parody hit-for-hire website, which was actually designed to prevent legitimate solicitations to commit murders and intended to assist law enforcement agencies, on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said she provided the address to where her son lives, a recent photo of him and her phone number.

She also provided a false name for herself and listed her desired code/safe word as “Put me in coach,” the arrest report stated.

According to the report, Paez’s listed reason for wanting her son killed was “To get something done once and for all,” and her specific request was for her son to “be taken away, far, far, far away and possibly be killed but ASAP.”

Jazmin Paez. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

A man who runs the parody hit-for-hire website immediately notified the Miami-Dade Police Department, and detectives tracked Paez down through the IP address and phone number that was provided.

According to the arrest report, detectives spoke with Paez’s mother, who told them that her daughter moved out of her house in May and now lives with her father. She said her grandson remained living with her, and Paez would FaceTime with him daily.

Detectives said they showed the grandmother a photo of the boy that was posted to the website, and she acknowledged taking the photo Monday after picking him up from school and texting it to her daughter. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone else.

According to authorities, Paez was later arrested at her father’s house and provided a confession, although her full statement to detectives was redacted from the publicly released report.

Paez faces charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a communications device.

She appeared in bond court Wednesday, where Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer asked whether she had ever been treated for any type of mental health condition.

Paez said she had not, and Glazer set her bond at $15,000, ordering her not to have any contact with her son. She bonded out of jail Thursday, but had nothing to say to Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer.

While the child is currently staying with his grandmother, a dependency hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.