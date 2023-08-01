Affordable housing: HUD awards Miami-Dade $40 million to redevelop apartments in Goulds

Cutler Manor Apartments were built in 1971 and are part of a federally funded redevelopment plan in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – President Joe Biden’s administration will be awarding $40 million to a redevelopment project in Miami-Dade County’s Goulds community, officials announced on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade officials plan to use the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds at The Cutler Manor Apartments, a 218-unit assisted housing development built in 1971.

The Preservation of Affordable Housing, a nonprofit organization based out of Boston, acquired the apartment complex, at 10875 SW 216 St., in 2008 to save it from bankruptcy.

Carrfour Supportive Housing, a nonprofit organization established by the Homeless Committee of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce in 1993 as an affordable housing developer, is also involved.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is scheduled to announce the new investment during a news conference at 9:30 p.m., on Wednesday at the Karis Village, a $30 million affordable housing community in Goulds.

Karis Village, at 11885 SW 216 St., opened in 2018 with 88 units. Carrfour Supportive Housing and the Green Mills Group, a real estate developer based in Fort Lauderdale, co-developed it.