Arrest made after woman’s remains found in 3 suitcases in Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach

Artist rendering released by Delray Beach police of woman whose remains were found in several suitcases.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Delray Beach police confirmed Thursday morning that an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation involving a woman whose remains were found inside three suitcases that were found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Further details about the suspect will be announced during a news conference scheduled for noon.

Last week, authorities released renderings of what the unidentified victim might look like.

She is described as a white, possibly Hispanic, middle-aged woman with brown hair, who was approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall.

She was wearing a floral-patterned shirt and black shorts.

Detectives also released images of the suitcases her body was found inside of.

Two of the three suitcases a woman's remains were found inside of in the water off Delray Beach. (Delray Beach Police Department)

One was described as a purple, Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag and another as a green and black polka dot Charlie sport bag.

The suitcases were found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway on July 21 in two different locations not far apart.

Investigators believe the victim’s body was dropped into the water sometime between July 17 and July 20.