Zoo Miami’s last black-necked stork dies

Ron Magill shares this photograph of Zoo Miami's last black-necked stork. The zoo's goodwill ambassador announced on Friday that they had to euthanize her as her health continued to decline.

MIAMI – Zoo Miami’s last black-necked stork, a near-threatened species, died, Ron Magill announced on Friday afternoon adding that it was a “bittersweet loss” for the zoo.

The tall long-necked wading birds have a lifespan of about 30 years. The zoo’s female, a former member of the Wings of Asia Exhibit, lived for over 50 years, according to Magill, Zoo Miami’s goodwill ambassador.

“She arrived in 1977 as an adult wild bird and is believed to have been the oldest black-necked stork under human care in the world,” Magill wrote in a statement.

The Crandon Park Zoo transfer, a female, was suffering from a combination of geriatric issues, including blindness and disorientation, and with quality of life declining had to be euthanized, according to Magill.

“We are comforted by knowing that she lived an extraordinarily long life and helped inspire and educate many thousands of visitors over the years,” Magill wrote.

Zoo Miami's last black-necked stork, a near-threatened species, died, Ron Magill announced on Friday afternoon adding the "elegant bird" was over 50 years old. (Zoo Miami)

