Police: 2 Orlando officers critically injured in shooting during traffic stop tied to Miami homicide

ORLANDO – Two Orlando police officers were shot and critically injured Friday night during a traffic stop connected to a Miami homicide investigation, prompting a massive search for two culprits, authorities said.

According to Orlando police, the double shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Washington Street and Garland Avenue.

Authorities have not identified the officers that were involved in the shooting.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith released a statement to Local 10 News stating, “We have two officers here at Orlando Regional Medical Center who are in critical condition. This is a sad day for our department.”

According to Smith, the officers were investigating a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami when one person opened fire, striking the officers.

“Officers were investigating a vehicle wanted for a homicide in Miami. During the stop, a suspect shot two of our officers. The suspect then carjacked another car and a vehicle pursuit ensued,” he said.

Smith sent out the following message to the shooter or shooters responsible.

“For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice,” he said.

Police have not released any information about the culprits or the vehicle that was reported stolen.

Several law enforcement agencies have been assisting the Orlando Police Department, with many expressing their condolences.

We are pulling for the injured officers and standing shoulder to shoulder with our OPD partners tonight, doing everything we can to bring these suspects to justice. Please join us in praying for the officers’ recovery. https://t.co/ocEDWEktFD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2023

It is unclear which specific Miami homicide case the shooting may be connected to.

No other information has been released at this time.