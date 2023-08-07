Miami police arrest suspected high-climbing lobster thief

Joseph Paul Putzulu is accused of stealing lobster from a Miami restaurant.

MIAMI – Miami police say they’ve arrested a man who was caught on camera scaling a shipping container and stealing pricey food from a restaurant in the city’s Little River neighborhood.

Authorities took Joseph Paul Putzulu, 55, into custody Saturday.

Authorities said officers who had prior dealings with Putzulu identified him as the suspect seen targeting OFF SITE Nano Brewery at 8250 NE Second Ave. at least twice.

Video showed the suspect scaling a container separating a fenced-in area from a parking lot and, after getting over, throwing food over the barrier. Police said Putzulu also stole a hand truck and a garbage bin.

This man is suspected of stealing lobster and other items from a Miami restaurant. (WPLG)

Police said the thefts totaled more than $1,000.

Putzulu, who is homeless with a last known address in Miami Shores, was arrested on two felony burglary charges as well as a grand theft charge.

He had already been out on felony bond on cocaine possession and trespassing charges at the time of his arrest, according to jail records.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Monday morning.