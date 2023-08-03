Miami cops want to get their claws on container-climbing lobster thief

A thief went through great heights to ransack a Miami restaurant’s freezer — now the eatery’s owner wants him caught.

MIAMI – A thief went to great heights to ransack a Miami restaurant’s freezer — now the eatery’s owner wants him caught.

Video shows the crook stealing lobster and sausage from OFF SITE Nano Brewery at 8250 NE Second Ave. in the city’s Little River neighborhood.

It shows the man scaling a container separating a fenced-in area from a parking lot and, after getting over, throwing food over the barrier.

The sometimes-shirtless crook has been caught doing the same thing multiple times. At one point, he brought a shopping cart to climb onto.

“(He) goes in and then starts throwing stuff over the fence, just to climb up the fence and fling stuff across,” restaurant owner Steve Santana said.

This man is suspected of stealing lobster and other items from a Miami restaurant. (WPLG)

He wasn’t just going after meat and seafood. Santana said he’s taken other things too, like a hand truck and a trash can.

“This is, like, ridiculous,” Santana said. “Every time we have lobster in our freezer, we get ransacked. It’s been $2,000 so far. It’s kind of insane.”

He joked: “It must be really good.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.