Man dies after shooting, car crash in Fort Lauderdale

A crashed car was discovered with bullet holes in it Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting and car crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, leaving one man dead.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northwest Third Court and found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, a crash occurred at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

According to police, one of the passengers had been shot and the driver was trying to take him to Broward Health Medical Center when the crash occurred.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Broward Boulevard was shut down for several hours due to the investigation, but has since reopened.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.