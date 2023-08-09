89º

FLL to NOLA, MIA to bean town; airlines slashing fall fares

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Major airlines are slashing fares with hopes of luring families to travel this fall.

JetBlue has posted many one-way tickets selling for under $100 out of South Florida.

One-way tickets from Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans are $39, Tickets to Boston from Miami are $49 and one-way tickets for Fort Lauderdale to New York City start at $59.

The fare prices are available for travel dates between Sept. 6 and Nov.15, 2023 and exclude Friday and Saturday dates.

Travelers can purchase their fares through August 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

American Airlines also offers one-way fall deals for domestic flights. One-way tickets from Miami to New York City start at $54. Tickets with dates in October from Miami to San Francisco also start at $89.

