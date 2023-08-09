FLL to NOLA, MIA to bean town; airlines slashing fall fares

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Major airlines are slashing fares with hopes of luring families to travel this fall.

JetBlue has posted many one-way tickets selling for under $100 out of South Florida.

One-way tickets from Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans are $39, Tickets to Boston from Miami are $49 and one-way tickets for Fort Lauderdale to New York City start at $59.

The fare prices are available for travel dates between Sept. 6 and Nov.15, 2023 and exclude Friday and Saturday dates.

Travelers can purchase their fares through August 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

American Airlines also offers one-way fall deals for domestic flights. One-way tickets from Miami to New York City start at $54. Tickets with dates in October from Miami to San Francisco also start at $89.

