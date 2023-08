PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A building at Century Village was evacuated Monday morning after a fire erupted inside one of the units.

The fire was reported at 11:05 a.m. at New Hampton Building C off Southwest 10th Street.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials said the small fire started in a bedroom and was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported and no other units were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.