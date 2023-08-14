Man accused of child abuse while upset over West Miami internet outage

WEST MIAMI, Fla. – An internet outage sent a 38-year-old man over the edge on Saturday in West Miami, according to police.

A boy told police officers that he was sleeping when Luis Roberto Santo Reyes’s shouting woke him up at about 3:45 a.m., so he walked out of his room to see what was happening, according to police.

The boy reported Santo was screaming at his mother: “It is your fault the internet is not working!”

Santo punched the boy in the face, so the boy punched him back and put him on a choke hold while asking his mother to call 911, according to the West Miami Police Department.

The boy let go of Santo who then fled before police officers arrived, but not without leaving a trail of blood that police officers followed to arrest him, according to police officers.

Prosecutors filed an aggravated child abuse case against Santo on Sunday in Miami-Dade County court.

Corrections released him on a $3,000 bond on Sunday after a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim. Court records show his arraignment is at 9 a.m., on Sept. 11.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.