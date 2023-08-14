Police: Man arrested for hitting pregnant woman in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 42-year-old man accused of hitting a pregnant woman on Saturday night in Sunny Isles Beach.

Police officers arrested Murat Polat, who lives in North Miami and has been married to the victim for about a year, shortly before 9 p.m., on Saturday, in the parking lot of Publix Supermarket, at 18320 Collins Ave., according to the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department.

A witness told police officers that Polat “intentionally struck” the woman in the parking lot, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel checked on her, according to Sunny Isles Beach police officers, who reported that she had not suffered any visible injuries.

Polat is facing a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and his arraignment hearing is at 9 a.m., on Sept. 11, Miami-Dade County court records show. He appeared in court on Sunday, and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim. Corrections released him on a $1,500 bond on Monday.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.