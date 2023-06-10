Carjackers target Sunny Isles Beach building’s valet area

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Police officers responded to a beachfront condominium building on Friday in Sunny Isles Beach.
Sgt. Brian Schnell, a spokesman for the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, said there was an active investigation at Ocean Two, at 19111 Collins Ave.
A pair of armed carjackers stole a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class at the valet area, according to a “Be On the Lookout” alert that was active in Miami-Dade County.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.
Location