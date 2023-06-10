Carjackers target Sunny Isles Beach building’s valet area

Sunny Isles Beach police officers were investigating a carjacking on Friday at a condominium building's valet area.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Police officers responded to a beachfront condominium building on Friday in Sunny Isles Beach.

Sgt. Brian Schnell, a spokesman for the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, said there was an active investigation at Ocean Two, at 19111 Collins Ave.

A building's valet area became the scene of a crime on Friday in Sunny Isles Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A pair of armed carjackers stole a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class at the valet area, according to a “Be On the Lookout” alert that was active in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

