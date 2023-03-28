75º

Local News

Video shows new crime trend at valet areas in Miami-Dade

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Sunny Isles Beach, Crime

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A surveillance video shows a thief pulling up to a luxury oceanfront resort in Sunny Isles Beach and searching for a fob key in the valet area.

Sgt. Melissa Porro, of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, said the heist at Acqualina Resort & Residences, at 17875 Collins Ave., is part of a trend in Miami-Dade County.

“These guys are experts,” Porro said.

The brazen crooks are usually arriving overnight when the buildings’ valet areas have limited staffing, according to Porro.

Sgt. Javier Estevez, also of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, said detectives are working on identifying suspects and making arrests.

The message to the thieves in Sunny Isles Beach: “We are coming for you.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram