Video shows new crime trend at valet areas in Miami-Dade

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A surveillance video shows a thief pulling up to a luxury oceanfront resort in Sunny Isles Beach and searching for a fob key in the valet area.

Sgt. Melissa Porro, of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, said the heist at Acqualina Resort & Residences, at 17875 Collins Ave., is part of a trend in Miami-Dade County.

“These guys are experts,” Porro said.

The brazen crooks are usually arriving overnight when the buildings’ valet areas have limited staffing, according to Porro.

Sgt. Javier Estevez, also of the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, said detectives are working on identifying suspects and making arrests.

The message to the thieves in Sunny Isles Beach: “We are coming for you.”