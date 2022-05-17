Thieves in Miramar steal catalytic converter as police warn of rising crime trend

Miramar police are searching for thieves who were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for thieves who were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter.

These kind of thefts have become a national crime trend, as crooks steal the converters for the valuable metal inside them.

There have been multiple incidents in South Florida in recent months of criminals trying to steal converters.

Police say this latest incident took less than a minute for the thieves to saw off the Miramar victim’s converter.

Authorities offered several tips to avoid catalytic converter theft:

Consider installing an anti-theft device, especially those who own a vehicle that is likely a target. Trucks, hybrids and SUVs have valuable or easily removable catalytic converters

Park in well-lit areas, close to public entrances or in a garage

Install motion sensitive lights and cameras near your driveway

Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) onto your catalytic converter

Anyone with information on the Miramar theft is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

