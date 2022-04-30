Watch: Warehouse employee opens fire on would-be burglar

It was a dangerous deed that could have ended in a tragedy when a warehouse employee catches a burglar and starts shooting at him.

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – In video obtained by Local 10 News, a man can be seen dressed all in black. Exactly four minutes later, the man runs away. Seconds later, a second person comes into the frame, lifts his arm and appears to be shooting.

The video matches what Local 10 News was told earlier Friday at the scene. The owner of a demolition and trash hauling company said one of her employees saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a white truck.

The man told his boss he felt threatened as the guy dressed in black was running at him with a saw. So, he shot at him.

It happened early Friday around 5 a.m., police said, at a warehouse district along Northeast 15th Court in unincorporated Miami-Dade.

So why are catalytic converters so desirable to thieves? The car part controls vehicle emissions and is made up of precious metals like platinum and rhodium, which garners quite the cash at scrapyards.

How can you avoid getting yours stolen?

According to Kelley Blue Book, law enforcement experts recommend the following: