Suspect arrested after being shot in wrist while trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he was shot while trying to steal a catalytic converter from a truck in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Craig Antron Pearson was taken into custody Friday, shortly after the incident occurred.

According to his arrest report, surveillance video shows Pearson cutting the catalytic converter of a white 2005 Dodge pickup truck just before 5 a.m. Friday in a warehouse area at 20056 NE 15th Court.

The owner of a demolition and trash hauling company told Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton that one of her employees saw the suspect trying to steal the catalytic converter from their truck.

She said her employee told her the suspect ran towards him with a saw, so the employee shot at the suspect and the suspect ran off.

Ad

According to the police report, Pearson was shot in the wrist, at which time he dropped the catalytic converter and ran off.

Miami-Dade police said he left his stolen getaway vehicle behind, which they found a woman sitting in.

Police said the woman, identified as Jessica Roberts, told them Pearson had been driving the stolen car and said that after he was shot, he had ran to a house where they were staying.

Officers found Pearson at the home, and said he admitted to being at the scene of the shooting, but denied having any involvement in the attempted theft.

Pearson was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center for treatment before being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is being held on charges of criminal mischief, grand theft of a vehicle, grand theft of vehicle parts and possession of crack cocaine with the intent to sell.