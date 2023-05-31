Police: Family beats man who tried to kidnap 2 girls in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Authorities arrested a man Monday who was accused of attempting to kidnap two children in Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day.

Sunny Isles Beach police said they responded to Pier Park, located at 16501 Collins Ave., in reference to a violent altercation taking place.

A mother, who asked to remain unidentified, told police that her daughter and niece had been attacked by a man near tiki huts behind the Newport Beach Hotel.

According to an arrest report, the mother said her daughter and niece were playing in the sand next to the tiki huts when 29-year-old John Beaubrun offered them candy and asked them to walk with him.

Police said after the girls refused, Beaubrun intentionally grabbed both of them by their arms and attempted to walk away with them toward the beach access exit which led to Collins Avenue, approximately 200 feet away.

According to the report, upon hearing the cries of both girls, family members attempted to intervene.

Police said Beaubrun refused to let go of the girls and became belligerent with the family, which caused other bystanders on the beach to intervene and physically remove the girls from Beaubrun’s grasp.

Detectives said Beaubrun suffered an injury above his eye during the altercation.

Local 10 News obtained Beaubrun’s mugshot that showed him bruised and battered with blood on his shirt.

According to investigators, Beaubrun appeared intoxicated due to his bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his facial area.

Police said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to treat Beaubrun due to an open wound above his eye.

Beaubrun was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital to treat his injuries and once medically cleared, he was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to Beaubrun’s arrest report, he is facing two counts of attempted kidnapping and two counts of child abuse.

Beaubrun appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Wednesday where he was ordered held on a $25,000 bond.

A judge also ordered Beaubrun to stay away from both children and to avoid speaking to them through phone, text or writing.

If he posts bond, Beaubrun will be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor and will have to stay at least 500 feet away from the home and school of both victims.

Detectives are urging anyone that’s had a similar encounter with Beaubrun to call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.