Nearly $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from west Miami-Dade store

Thieves broke through ceiling to steal 2 safes containing jewelry, cash

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the thieves who broke into a west Miami-Dade jewelry store early Monday morning and got away with nearly $1 million worth of jewelry.

The store owner, who did not want to be identified, told Local 10 News that they also got away with cash.

According to the owner of Ernie & The Cat Jewelry, located on Coral Way, the thieves broke into his business around 1:30 a.m.

“They broke into the store around 1:30 this morning. We didn’t find out until 5:30 this morning. They took both safes that I had,” he said.

The thieves broke into the store through the ceiling and disconnected the alarm before removing the two massive safes.

The safes were so heavy that the thieves used a flatbed to remove them.

The store owner said he has handed over surveillance video from the break-in to police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

